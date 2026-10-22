AP AEE Certificate Verification Call Letter 2026 Released at apvidyutrecruitment.apcfss.in

The Andhra Pradesh Power Utilities have released the certificate verification call letters for candidates provisionally shortlisted under AP Vidyut Recruitment 2026 for Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) posts.
The latest update on the AP Vidyut Recruitment Portal confirms that candidates selected for certificate verification can now download their call letters and checklists through their candidate login.
The call letters contain the date, reporting time and venue allotted to individual candidates.
The recruitment is being conducted for AEE posts across five power utilities — APTRANSCO, APGENCO, APSPDCL, APEPDCL and APCPDCL.
Visit the official website at https://apvidyutrecruitment.apcfss.in/.
Click on the candidate login option.
Enter the registered login credentials.
Open the certificate verification call letter link available on the dashboard.
Download the call letter and the prescribed checklist.
Check the reporting date, time and venue mentioned in the call letter.
Take a printout of the documents for certificate verification.
According to the certificate verification notice issued on October 10, candidates are being provisionally called in a 1:1 ratio against the notified vacancies.
Shortlisting is based on merit, option preferences, local or non-local status, reservation provisions and other recruitment conditions.
The merit list was published on October 9, 2026.
Candidates should note that inclusion in the merit list does not automatically mean they have been called for certificate verification. They must check their candidate login for the call letter.
Candidates must produce their original certificates along with one set of attested photocopies of the required documents.
These include:
Certificate verification call letter and online application printout
CBT hall ticket
SSC certificate or equivalent proof of date of birth
Degree certificate and consolidated marks memorandum
Study or residence certificates for local status, where applicable
Caste, EWS or PwBD certificates, where applicable
No Objection Certificate for in-service candidates
Valid photo identity proof
Two signed copies of the prescribed checklist
Three recent passport-size photographs
The recruitment authority has clarified that candidates who fail to attend certificate verification on their scheduled date will forfeit their claim to selection. No separate opportunity will be provided.
Candidates must also produce their original certificates, as failure to do so will result in their exclusion from further consideration.
Being called for certificate verification does not guarantee appointment. Final selection remains subject to eligibility, document verification, applicable reservation rules and other recruitment conditions.
Candidates are advised to download their call letters and verify their reporting details without delay.