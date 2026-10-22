AP AEE Certificate Verification Call Letter 2026 Released at apvidyutrecruitment.apcfss.in

The Andhra Pradesh Power Utilities have released the certificate verification call letters for candidates provisionally shortlisted under AP Vidyut Recruitment 2026 for Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) posts.

The latest update on the AP Vidyut Recruitment Portal confirms that candidates selected for certificate verification can now download their call letters and checklists through their candidate login.

The call letters contain the date, reporting time and venue allotted to individual candidates.

The recruitment is being conducted for AEE posts across five power utilities — APTRANSCO, APGENCO, APSPDCL, APEPDCL and APCPDCL.