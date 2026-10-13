AP AEE Certificate Verification 2026: Key guidelines, required documents and instructions for candidates

The Andhra Pradesh Power Utilities have issued detailed instructions for certificate verification under the AP Vidyut Recruitment 2026 for Assistant Executive Engineers (AEE). Candidates shortlisted based on the merit list released on October 9, 2026, must attend certificate verification according to the schedule communicated through their individual candidate logins.
According to the official notice dated October 10, candidates will be provisionally called for certificate verification in a 1:1 ratio against the notified vacancies.
The shortlisting will be based on merit, option preferences, local and non-local status, reservation rules, horizontal reservations for women and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), and other recruitment conditions.
The recruitment covers APTRANSCO, APGENCO, APSPDCL, APEPDCL and APCPDCL.
The certificate verification call letter will be made available through the official recruitment portal at apvidyutrecruitment.apcfss.in.
Candidates must log in to download their call letters, which will contain the date, reporting time and venue for verification.
The authorities have clarified that call letters will not be sent by post.
Candidates must produce their original certificates along with one set of attested photocopies of the following documents:
Certificate verification call letter and printout of the online application form
Computer-Based Test (CBT) hall ticket
SSC or equivalent certificate as proof of date of birth
Provisional or original degree certificate and consolidated marks memorandum
Study certificates from Classes 1 to 7 or residence certificate to establish local status, as applicable
Local status certificate for candidates who migrated from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh between June 2, 2014, and June 1, 2024, if applicable
Valid caste or community certificate for candidates claiming SC, ST or BC reservation
EWS certificate issued by the competent authority, wherever applicable
PwBD certificate issued through SADAREM, if applicable
No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the employer for candidates already in service
Valid photo identity proof, such as Aadhaar, Voter ID, PAN card, passport or driving licence
Any other documents specified in the recruitment notification
Apart from the original certificates and attested copies, candidates must carry two duly filled and signed copies of the prescribed checklist.
They must also submit three recent passport-size photographs at the verification venue.
The notice states that candidates with discrepancies in their name, date of birth or other details must produce a correction certificate or clarification from the competent authority on the day of verification.
PwBD candidates called for certificate verification must undergo a medical examination before document verification to confirm their disability percentage.
The date and venue of the medical examination will be communicated separately through the candidate's login.
Candidates claiming reservation, age relaxation or other benefits must produce valid supporting certificates issued by the competent authority. Claims without the required certificates will not be considered.
AP Power Utilities has stated that candidates who fail to attend certificate verification on their scheduled date will forfeit their claim to selection.
No additional opportunity will be provided, and requests for an extension will not be entertained.
The authorities have also made it clear that failure to produce original certificates at the time of verification will result in the candidate not being considered further in the selection process.
No. The official notice clarifies that being called for certificate verification does not guarantee appointment.
Final selection will depend on eligibility, successful document verification, applicable reservation rules and the outcome of any pending litigation before courts or tribunals.
Candidates found to have submitted false, fabricated or suppressed information may face rejection of candidature or termination of appointment, along with other action permitted under law.
The notice further states that no travelling allowance or daily allowance will be paid for attending verification. Canvassing in any form will lead to disqualification.
Candidates are advised to regularly check their login and the official recruitment website for their certificate verification schedule and further instructions.