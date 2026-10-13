AP AEE Certificate Verification 2026: Key guidelines, required documents and instructions for candidates

The Andhra Pradesh Power Utilities have issued detailed instructions for certificate verification under the AP Vidyut Recruitment 2026 for Assistant Executive Engineers (AEE). Candidates shortlisted based on the merit list released on October 9, 2026, must attend certificate verification according to the schedule communicated through their individual candidate logins.

According to the official notice dated October 10, candidates will be provisionally called for certificate verification in a 1:1 ratio against the notified vacancies.

The shortlisting will be based on merit, option preferences, local and non-local status, reservation rules, horizontal reservations for women and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), and other recruitment conditions.

The recruitment covers APTRANSCO, APGENCO, APSPDCL, APEPDCL and APCPDCL.