AIBE 22 Admit Card 2026 releasing today for November 29 exam; check download link, centre details

The Bar Council of India (BCI) is scheduled to release the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XXII admit card today, November 14, 2026, for the examination scheduled to be conducted on November 29.

Registered candidates will be able to download their hall tickets through the official examination portal, aibe.digivarsity.online, once the download facility is activated.

However, the Council has not announced a specific release time. Candidates should therefore monitor the portal rather than assume that the admit cards will become available in the morning or afternoon.

The AIBE XXII examination will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode.