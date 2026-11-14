AIBE 22 Admit Card 2026 releasing today for November 29 exam; check download link, centre details

The Bar Council of India (BCI) is scheduled to release the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XXII admit card today, November 14, 2026, for the examination scheduled to be conducted on November 29.
Registered candidates will be able to download their hall tickets through the official examination portal, aibe.digivarsity.online, once the download facility is activated.
However, the Council has not announced a specific release time. Candidates should therefore monitor the portal rather than assume that the admit cards will become available in the morning or afternoon.
The AIBE XXII examination will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode.
According to the official examination schedule, November 14 is the designated date for activating the admit-card download facility.
Candidates will need their registered login credentials to access their hall tickets.
To download the AIBE XXII admit card:
Visit aibe.digivarsity.online/WebApp/Forms/Home.aspx.
Open the candidate login section.
Enter the registered login credentials.
Access the admit-card section once the facility is activated.
Download the hall ticket and retain a printed copy.
Candidates who have forgotten their passwords can use the password recovery facility available on the portal.
With the examination scheduled for November 29, candidates should carefully verify the information printed on their admit cards.
Important details include:
Candidate's name and registration number
Examination centre name and complete address
Examination date and reporting time
Photograph and identification details
Examination-day instructions
Candidates should pay particular attention to the examination centre address, especially if the allotted centre is different from their preferred location.
Any discrepancies should be reported to the examination authorities through the official helpdesk.
The AIBE registration portal currently displays an older schedule alongside the updated AIBE XXII examination calendar.
While the outdated section contains conflicting dates, the latest AIBE XXII schedule confirms November 14 for the admit-card release and November 29 for the examination.
Candidates should refer to the correctly labelled AIBE XXII schedule and subsequent official announcements.
The Council has also advised applicants not to share their login credentials with others.
Although the admit-card release date has been announced, the exact activation time remains unspecified.
As previously reported by EdexLive, AIBE admit cards have been issued at different times in earlier sessions, including morning, evening and late-night releases.
Consequently, previous release timings should not be treated as confirmation of today's schedule.
Candidates can check the official website, allindiabarexamination.com, or the AIBE candidate portal for the latest updates.
The AIBE XXII examination is scheduled for November 29, 2026.