AIBE 22 Admit Card 2026 on November 14: What previous years reveal about release time

The Bar Council of India (BCI) is scheduled to release the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XXII admit card on November 14, 2026, for the examination scheduled on November 29.
According to the official AIBE registration portal, registered candidates will be able to access their hall tickets through aibe.digivarsity.online once the download facility is activated.
However, the Council has not announced the exact release time for the November 14 admit cards.
An examination of the previous AIBE sessions shows that hall tickets have been released at different times, ranging from the morning to late at night. Consequently, candidates should not assume that the admit cards will become available at a particular hour.
The previous three AIBE sessions provide an indication of how the Council has scheduled its admit-card releases.
AIBE XXI (2026): The Council announced May 22, 2026, at 11.30 pm as the admit-card availability time.
AIBE XX (2025): Admit cards were scheduled for November 15, 2025, at 5 pm, according to the Council's official announcement.
AIBE XIX (2024): Admit cards became available on December 15, 2024, at approximately 9 am, according to contemporary reports.
The variation indicates that BCI does not follow a fixed morning or evening release schedule.
For AIBE XXII, only the release date of November 14 has been confirmed. The exact time remains unannounced.
The AIBE XVIII examination provides another example of changes to the admit-card release schedule.
The Council initially announced that admit cards would become available after 5 pm on December 3, 2023.
However, the release time was subsequently revised to 8 pm.
The Council also announced separate availability arrangements for candidates appearing in Rajkot and Ahmedabad.
The development demonstrates why candidates should follow official announcements rather than rely exclusively on the release times observed in previous examinations.
Once the hall tickets become available, candidates should check the details printed on them, particularly:
Candidate's name and registration details
Examination centre and complete address
Reporting time and examination timing
Photograph and other identification details
Examination-day instructions
Candidates should report any discrepancy through the official helpdesk rather than assume that incorrect details will be accepted at the examination centre.
The hall ticket should be downloaded and printed before the examination.