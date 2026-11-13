AIBE 22 Admit Card 2026 on November 14: What previous years reveal about release time

The Bar Council of India (BCI) is scheduled to release the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XXII admit card on November 14, 2026, for the examination scheduled on November 29.

According to the official AIBE registration portal, registered candidates will be able to access their hall tickets through aibe.digivarsity.online once the download facility is activated.

However, the Council has not announced the exact release time for the November 14 admit cards.

An examination of the previous AIBE sessions shows that hall tickets have been released at different times, ranging from the morning to late at night. Consequently, candidates should not assume that the admit cards will become available at a particular hour.