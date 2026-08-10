AFCAT 2 Answer Key 2026 Soon: Response sheet NOT released on August 9

The Indian Air Force is expected to release the AFCAT 2 Answer Key 2026 soon. As per page 22 of the official notification, the answer key and response sheet were supposed to be released at 5 PM on August 9, but there was no answer key activation. For the AFCAT 1 exam that happened in January, the answer key was released the day after the exam.
The response sheet and answer key will be released, as IAF confirmed the same through the official notification. This will be the second time IAF releases the keys. The practice was first initiated during the AFCAT 1 2026 exam that took place on January 30.
The answer key will be activated directly on the 'Candidate Login'. The test takers need their 'User ID' and 'Password' to login and download their response sheets. The correct answers along with the marked answers will be available on the response sheet. There will not be any seperate PDF for the answer key. Objections (if any) can be filed through the candidate login window only.
IAF has not confirmed the result date, but an expected AFCAT 2 Result Date 2026 can be 35-45 days after the exam. The results are released directly without any prior announcement on result date.