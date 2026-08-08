AFCAT 2 Result 2026 Expected Date as per Previous Years' Trends

AFCAT 2 Exam 2026 was conducted on August 8. The results are expected to be released within 30-35 days, as per the previous years' trends. Usually, the Indian Air Force does not confirm an official release date for the results. The results are released directly on the candidate login portal without any prior announcement. The previous years' exam date vs. result date trends, along with the expected date for the AFCAT 2 exam 2026, have been provided here.