AFCAT 2 Result 2026 Expected Date as per Previous Years' Trends

AFCAT 2 Exam 2026 was conducted on August 8. The results are expected to be released within 30-35 days, as per the previous years' trends. Usually, the Indian Air Force does not confirm an official release date for the results. The results are released directly on the candidate login portal without any prior announcement. The previous years' exam date vs. result date trends, along with the expected date for the AFCAT 2 exam 2026, have been provided here.
Expected release timeline 1: by the first week of September 2026
Expected release timeline 2: by the second week of September 2026
Expected release timeline 3 (if delayed): by or before September 22, 2026
Note: The above timelines are predicted based on previous years' trends, but this is not the official timeline or update. Therefore, the candidates are advised to consider this information as a basic reference.
The selected candidates, as per the results, will be enrolled on the IAF course. The details regarding the selection process and intimation to candidates shall be provided after the announcement of results.