CISCE opens registration for ICSE, ISC improvement exams for 2025

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has opened the portal for the registration process for ICSE (Class 10), and ISC (Class 12) improvement exams 2025.



Schools can register eligible students via the CAREERS Portal from May 30 to June 5, 2025.



Eligibility criteria

Students who appeared for the 2025 ICSE or ISC board exams are eligible to apply for the improvement exams, provided they were not marked as absent in the main exams.



Candidates may select up to two subjects they previously registered for during the 2025 board exams.



Subject selection guidelines

ICSE (Class 10)

For multi-paper subjects such as English or Science, students may choose to appear for both papers or only one (eg, Paper 1 or Paper 2).



ISC (Class 12)

For English, both Paper 1 and Paper 2 are mandatory. Attendance in theory papers is compulsory, and practical or project marks from the main exam will be carried forward unless the student was absent for those components.



Registration and fee structure

Registrations must be completed through schools via the CAREERS portal. The fee structure is as follows:



India: Rs 500 per subject/paper; Rs 1,000 for ICSE English (both papers); Rs 1,500 for ICSE Science (all papers); Rs 1,000 for ISC English (both papers).



Outside India: Rs 5,000 per candidate.



The improvement exams 2025 are scheduled to begin on July 1, 2025, with exams conducted at the applicant's respective school.

The timetable and admit cards will be released soon. Results will be announced approximately one month after the exams, with the higher score between the main and improvement exams recorded as the final score.

