AIIMS INICET 2025 July session results likely soon, official release date is May 24

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is set to announce the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) 2025 results for the July session on May 24, 2025, as per the official information brochure.

The INICET is held for admission to postgraduate medical courses like MD, MS, MCh (Doctor of Medicine, Master of Surgery, and Master of Chirurgiae, a super-speciality surgical degree) (6 years), and Doctor of Medicine (DM) (6 years) at AIIMS and other leading medical institutions across India.

Once declared, candidates will be able to download their scorecards by logging into the official AIIMS website, aiimsexams.ac.in, using their application number, Exam Unique Code (EUC), and password.

AIIMS has not specified the exact time for result release, but if previous year patterns are anything to go by, results are typically published around six days after the exam. The INI-CET July session was conducted recently, further fueling speculation that the results may drop a day early.

To download the INI-CET 2025 scorecard, students must:

Visit aiimsexams.ac.in Click on ‘Academic Courses’ and then select ‘INI-CET (MD/MS/MCh(6yrs)/DM(6yrs))’ Locate the “INI-CET July 2025 Session result” link Log in using the required credentials View and download the scorecard

The scorecard will display the candidate’s name, roll number, overall percentile, All India Rank (AIR), category, and category-wise rank.

The qualifying percentile is 50th for Unreserved (UR), Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Sponsored, Deputed, Foreign Nationals, and Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) candidates, while it is 45th for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates. Bhutanese nationals applying through Post Graduate Institute (PGI) Chandigarh also have a qualifying percentile of 45.

In the event of a tie, the tie-breaker criteria will be applied. Candidates with fewer negative responses will be ranked higher. If the tie still persists, the older candidate will be given preference.

Candidates who qualify will proceed to the next steps of the counselling and seat allotment process. It is advised that students keep their login credentials ready and regularly monitor the official website for updates.