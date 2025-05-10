AP POLYCET 2025: Results to be announced today. How to view? DETAILS here

The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh, will declare the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) 2025 results today, Saturday, May 10, 2025.



Candidates who appeared for the exam can access their results on the official AP POLYCET website at polycetap.nic.in.



Exam details

The AP POLYCET 2025 was conducted on April 30, 2025, from 11.00 am to 1.00 pm. The offline exam took place at approximately 500 centres across 69 towns and cities in all 26 districts of Andhra Pradesh.



The AP POLYCET 2025 consisted of 120 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), with 50 questions from Mathematics, 40 from Physics, and 30 from Chemistry. Each correct answer earns 4 marks, with no negative marking for incorrect responses. The exam duration was two hours.



How to check AP POLYCET 2025 results



Candidates can follow these steps to view their results:

1. Visit the official AP POLYCET website at polycetap.nic.in.

2. Click on the AP POLYCET Result 2025 link on the homepage.

3. Enter log in details on the new page that opens.

4. Submit to view the result.

5. Download the result page and keep a hard copy for future reference.



For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official AP POLYCET website, polycetap.nic.in.