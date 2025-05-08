AP ECET 2025: Provisional answer key released; objection window open until May 10

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), today, Thursday, May 8, has published the provisional answer key for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2025.

Candidates who participated in the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test can now access, and download the answer key in response sheet format from the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ECET, using their application number and password.



Steps to download the answer key

To obtain the AP ECET 2025 answer key, candidates should follow these steps:



1) Go to the official AP ECET website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ECET.

2) Locate and click the “AP ECET 2025 Answer Key” link on the homepage.

3) Log in with your application number and password.

4) View the answer key displayed on the screen.

5) Review the answers carefully and download the PDF for future reference.



The provisional answer key enables candidates to verify responses and estimate their scores ahead of the final result announcement.



Objection submission process

Candidates who identify errors in the provisional answer key can submit objections online, with relevant documentation, and a fee levied per challenge.

The objection window is open until May 10, 2025.

After reviewing all submissions, subject experts will finalise the AP ECET 2025 answer key, followed by the results shortly.

