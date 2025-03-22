Odisha’s SCTEVT Diploma results for winter semester 2025 out now

The State Council for Technical Education and Vocational Training (SCTEVT) in Odisha has released the Diploma Result 2025 for the winter semester.



Students who took the exams can now check their scores on the official website, sctevt.odisha.gov.in.



The results are out for:

- 6th semester (ex-regular)

- 5th semester (regular and ex-regular)

- 3rd semester (regular and ex-regular)

- 1st semester (regular and ex-regular)



How to check your result?

Candidates will need their registration number and date of birth to check the results



Here are the steps to view your result:



1. Go to sctevt.odisha.gov.in.

2. Find and click on the "Result" section on the homepage.

3. On the new page, click the link for "SCTEVT Diploma Result 2025 for winter semester."

4. Pick your semester from the next page that opens.

5. Type in your details and hit "submit."

6. Your result will show up on the screen.

7. Check it, download it, and keep a printed copy for later.



Candidates can check the official SCTEVT website for more details.



State Council for Technical Education & Vocational Training (SCTE & VT) is located in the city of Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The board is managing the Diploma & ITI (Industrial Training Institute) education in Orissa, which is affiliated to the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), New Delhi, recognised by the Government of Odisha.