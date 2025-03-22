CUET UG registration ends today. Here's how you can apply. HURRY!

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will stop accepting applications for the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduates (CUET UG) 2025 today, March 22, at 11.50 pm.



Students who have not registered yet can still apply on the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.



Students can pay the fee until March 23.



Exam details

The entrance test for college admissions will happen between May 8 and June 1. It will be a computer-based test (CBT) for students aiming to join central, state, private, or deemed universities.



This year, 304 universities will use CUET scores for undergraduate courses, declared UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar.



Important updates on CUET UG 2025

- Delhi University: Students without Math in Class XII can now apply for BCom (Honours), but they must take CUET in the subjects they studied.

- Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI): The university will use CUET scores for admission in 25 programmes, up from 20 last year.

- Other changes, including changes in the format: Computer Based Test (CBT) format, reduced exam cities, fewer papers, and 50 compulsory questions to be attempted.



Correction window

From March 24 to 26, NTA will let students correct their application details, such as personal or school information.



Application fees

- General: Rs 1,000

- Other Backward Classes - Non-Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL): Rs 900

- Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (SC/ST/PwBD) and Third gender: Rs 800

- International centres: Rs 4,500



Who can apply?

Students need to have passed Class XII with at least 50% marks (45% for reserved groups) from a recognised board.



How to apply? Follow these steps



1. Go to cuet.nta.nic.in.

2. Click "Register" and create login credentials.

3. Enter your personal and academic details.

4. Upload your documents.

5. Pay the fee online.

6. Check everything and submit your application.