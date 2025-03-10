TSPSC Group 1 results declared. Know how to CHECK!

The Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) released the Group 1 examination results today, Monday, March 10, 2025.



Candidates who took the TSPSC Group 1 exam (notification no 02/2024) can access their results on the official website, tspsc.gov.in, by entering their roll number and login credentials. This recruitment aims at filling 563 vacant positions.



How to check TSPSC Group 1 results 2025

Follow these steps to view your results:

Step 1: Visit the website tspsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Locate and click the TSPSC Group 1 result link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your login details.

Step 4: The 'TSPSC Group 1 Result 2025' will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Review and download the PDF.

Step 6: Save it for future reference.



Updates you should look out for!

The TSPSC will soon provide paper-wise marks through candidate logins and release a provisional marks list on its website.



Additionally, candidates dissatisfied with their scores can request a recount by logging into the TGPSC portal, submitting their credentials, and applying online with a fee of Rs 1,000 per paper.



The recounting window is available from March 10 to March 24, 2025, until 5 pm.



Result schedule

The commission has outlined the following timeline for upcoming result announcements:

- March 10: Provisional marks for Group 1

- March 11: General ranking list for Group 2

- March 14: General ranking list for Group 3

- March 17: Final results for Hostel Welfare Officer

- March 19: Final results for Extension Officer



The TSPSC Group 1 Mains exam, held from October 21 to 27, 2024, featured seven descriptive papers conducted daily from 2 pm to 5 pm. Reports indicate that 21,093 candidates participated in the Mains examination.



What are the next steps?

With the results now public, the TSPSC will proceed with the final recruitment stages, including document verification and interviews. Aspirants are encouraged to visit the official website for further details and updates on Group 2, and Group 3. Other category results are expected soon.



Candidates who are unsatisfied with their marks can opt for a recounting process via the TGPSC portal between March 10 and March 24, 2025, by paying the stipulated fee online.



TSPSC chaos in the past

Earlier, protests erupted over a government order (GO) seeking to reschedule the exams, with concerns raised about its impact on reservation provisions for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and backward classes.



According to a report by The Indian Express report, senior lawyer Kapil Sibal argued before the Supreme Court that candidates risked losing a unique opportunity to participate in the exam, which is being conducted for the first time in the state since its formation.



However, the Supreme Court bench, led by the then Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, declined to halt the examination, citing potential “chaos” if interrupted. The bench emphasised the impracticality of staying the exam and rejected an interim stay on it.