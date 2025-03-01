NEET UG 2025 application deadline is approaching. Apply soon!

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon close the application process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025.



Candidates aspiring to appear for the exam can register on the official website before the deadline, which is March 7, 2025, till 11.50 pm.



NEET UG is the primary entrance exam for undergraduate medical programmes across India. Additionally, it is mandatory for candidates applying for the Military Nursing Service (MNS) BS Nursing programme at Armed Forces Medical Service Hospitals. The NEET UG score will be used for shortlisting candidates for the four-year BSc Nursing course.



Exam schedule and other details

- Exam Date: May 4, 2025

- Duration: 180 minutes (three hours)

- Exam timing: 2 pm - 5 pm

- Mode: Offline (pen and paper)

- Languages: Available in 13 languages – Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.



Important dates

- Application window: February 7 - March 7, 2025 (until 11.50 pm)

- Last date for fee payment: March 7, 2025 (until 11.50 pm)

- Application correction window: March 9 - March 11, 2025

- City intimation release: By April 26, 2025

- Admit card download: By May 1, 2025

- Result declaration (tentative): By June 14, 2025



Fee structure (for Indian nationals)

- General: Rs 1,700

- General-EWS/OBC-NCL [Economically Weaker Section/Other Backward Classes - Non-Creamy Layer]: Rs 1,600

- SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender [Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe/Person with Benchmark Disability]: Rs 1,000



For test centres (outside India)

- All Categories: Rs 9,500 (processing charges & GST applicable)



Here's how you can complete your registration



- Visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in

- Upload a recent passport-size photograph, address proof, and scanned signature

- Only one application per candidate is allowed

- Candidates must provide their own or their parent's/guardian's email ID and mobile number, as all communication will be sent via email or SMS

- For further details, refer to the information bulletin on the official website

Contact information

- NTA Helpdesk: +91-11-40759000 / 011-69227700

- Email: neetug2025@nta.ac.in



Candidates are advised to complete their registration before the deadline and stay updated through the official website.