JEECUP Polytechnic result 2025 OUT: UPJEE rank card issued, access direct link here

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has declared the UPJEE Polytechnic 2025 results on Monday, June 23, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) can view their results on the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in, reported Hindustan Times.

Candidates who score equal to or above the cut-off marks will be eligible to take part in the UPJEE Polytechnic counselling process. Further details regarding the counselling schedule and procedure will be released on the official website later.

To check the UPJEE 2025 result, follow these steps:

Visit the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Click on the link to download the UPJEE 2025 result or scorecard. Enter your login credentials. Submit the details to view your result. Download and save a copy of the result for future reference.

Direct link to check JEECUP UPJEE 2025 rank card

Earlier, JEECUP had released the provisional answer key for the UPJEE Polytechnic 2025 entrance exam. Candidates were given the opportunity to raise objections, if any, until June 15 by paying a processing fee of Rs 100 per question.

JEECUP stated that if an objection is found to be valid, the fee will be refunded and the necessary corrections will be made.

The UPJEE Polytechnic 2025 examination was held from June 5 to June 13, 2025.

For more updates and details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the council.