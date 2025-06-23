JEECUP Polytechnic result 2025: UPJEE Polytechnic results originally scheduled for June 21, expected shortly

According to the official schedule, the UPJEE Polytechnic 2025 result was scheduled to be released on June 21. However, the Joint Entrance Examination Council - Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP), has not yet made the result link active on its official website, reported the Hindustan Times.

Once announced, candidates who appeared for the UPJEE Polytechnic exam can access their results on the official website – jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

JEECUP is also expected to release category-wise cut-off marks along with the results.

Candidates meeting or exceeding the cut-off will be eligible for the UPJEE Polytechnic counselling process, the schedule and details of which will be released on the official website later.

How to check UPJEE Polytechnic result 2025:

Visit the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in Click on the result/scorecard link for UPJEE 2025. Enter your login credentials. Submit and view your result. Download and save a copy for future reference.

Earlier, JEECUP released the provisional answer key for the entrance exam and allowed candidates to raise objections till June 15 by paying a fee of Rs 100 per question. If any challenge is found valid, the fee will be refunded, and necessary corrections will be made.

The UPJEE Polytechnic 2025 exam was held from June 5 to June 13.

For more details, candidates are advised to refer to the official JEECUP website.