UPJEE Polytechnic results to be out today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) Polytechnic result 2025 will be declared today, June 21, by the Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh – reported Hindustan Times.

Once out, candidates can find their results at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Prior to the result declaration, JEECUP had released the provisional answer key and opened the objection window for the candidates to raise challenges till June 15. The results that are due today and will be released based on the final answer key.

Here’s how candidates can check UPJEE Polytechnic scores

Candidates can check and download their scores by following these steps:

Visit the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Click on the UPJEE Polytechnic result link available on the homepage. Enter your login details in the required fields. Submit the information and view your result.

Candidates may also expect access to category-wise cut-off marks and other details, along with their results. Candidates who secure marks equal to or above the cut-off will be deemed qualified and can proceed to participate in the online counselling process that follows. JEECUP counselling schedule and rules will be shared shortly.

UPJEE(P) is a state-level examination for candidates aspiring to obtain admission in the government as well as private polytechnic colleges across Uttar Pradesh. This year, JEECUP held the entrance test from June 5 to June 13, 2025.

Candidates are advised to keep tabs on the official website of JEECUP for more information and updates.