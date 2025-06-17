NCET 2025 results declared at nta.ac.in; 44,927 candidates appeared for ITEP entrance

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially declared the results for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2025, conducted for admission to the four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP).

Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download their scorecards from the official NTA websites: nta.ac.in or exams.nta.ac.in.

The NCET 2025 examination was held on April 29, 2025, in 13 regional languages across the country. According to the NTA, a total of 54,470 candidates had registered for the exam, while 44,927 candidates actually appeared.

As per the official notification, “The score data of all appeared candidates are being shared with the participating universities/institutions, which have been recognized by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) to offer the four-year ITEP.”

The ITEP is a flagship programme aimed at revolutionising teacher education by integrating subject knowledge with pedagogy. It is offered by selected Central and State Universities, including premier institutions such as IITs (Indian Institutes of Technology), NITs (National Institutes of Technology), and RIEs (Regional Institutes of Education), for the academic session 2025–26.

How to check NCET 2025 result: