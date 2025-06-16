Indian Army Agniveer CEE 2025 schedule released: Online exams from June 30 to July 10 | Check here

The Indian Army has released the official schedule for the Agniveer Common Entrance Examination (CEE) 2025, which will be held online between June 30 and July 10, 2025, for various recruitment categories. The announcement is available on the Army’s recruitment portal — joinindianarmy.nic.in.

As per a report by The Telegraph, the CEE will cover categories such as General Duty, Tradesman (8th & 10th), Technical, Clerk/Store Keeper Technical, and Women Military Police.

Category-wise exam dates

General Duty (Agniveer): June 30 to July 3

Tradesman (10th): July 3 and 4

Technical (Agniveer): July 4

Tradesman (8th) & GD Women Military Police: July 7

Soldier Technical (NA), Havildar Education (IT, Cyber, Info Ops, Linguist): July 8

Sepoy Pharma, JCO Religious Teacher, JCO Catering, Havildar Svy Auto Carto: July 9

Clerk/SKT & Clerk/SKT Typing Test: July 10

Admit card availability

For General Duty candidates, admit cards will be available from June 16. For all other categories, admit cards will be released on June 18, added The Telegraph.

Registered candidates can log in to the official website using their registration number and password to download their admit card. The admit card link will be made live 14 days before the respective exam date.

To ensure fairness across sessions, the Army has also introduced a normalisation process to adjust for differences in difficulty levels.

Candidates are advised to frequently check the official portal for any new updates, admit card instructions, and guidelines for exam day.