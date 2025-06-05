NEET-UG 2025: Why are candidates & teachers up in arms about THIS “ambiguous” question?

Teachers, as well as candidates who appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2025 have raised objections to one particular question in the exam paper.

According to them, Question 63 from Set 45 of the exam had two correct answers. This is in stark violation of the exam guidelines, which state that only one correct answer must be marked in the OMR sheet.

Given the high stakes of the exam, students argued that such ambiguity would lead to unnecessary loss of marks in the exam. Many candidates admitted to leaving the question unanswered, as they did not know which of the two options was the official correct answer as per the answer key, Times of India reports.

In an official mail to the National Testing Agency (NTA), a professor from Delhi wrote, “Such a confusing question does not meet the standards of an objective-type format and should not have been included in a critical exam like NEET,” requesting that the agency declare the question null.

Echoing this sentiment, several educators stated that an important exam like the NEET-UG must not have even a single confusing question, as it would jeopardise their chances in admissions.

In the meantime, the NTA has not issued a response to these concerns.