Kerala: Plus-I 2025 results show decline across all streams. DETAILS here

The Higher Secondary Plus-I exam results, announced yesterday, Monday, June 2, revealed a significant decline in the overall success rate, dropping by over 5% to 62.28% compared to last year’s 67.30%.



Out of 3.79 lakh regular school candidates, 2.36 lakh successfully passed the exam, according to a report by The New Indian Express on Tuesday, June 3.



Stream-wise results

Science stream: The Science stream recorded the highest success rate at 68.69%, marking a 1.29% decrease from the previous year.



Commerce stream: The Commerce stream noted a substantial decline, with the success rate dropping nearly 10% from 69.20% last year to 59.64% this year.



Humanities stream: The Humanities stream experienced a notable drop of over 7%, with a success rate of 50.57% compared to the previous year.



Open school category: In the open school category, the overall success rate was 40.53%, indicating a slight decline of 0.2% from the prior year. In this category, the stream-wise success rates were:

Science: 70.36%

Humanities: 37.30%

Commerce: 35.31%



Technical Category: The Technical category reported a success rate of 44.37%. Of the 1,562 students whose results were declared, 693 achieved a score of at least 30%.



Comparison with Plus-II results

The Plus-II exam results from last month also showed a decline, with the overall success rate dropping by 0.88%, indicating a broader trend of decreasing performance across the board, The New Indian Express reported.