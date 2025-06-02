NEET PG 2025: City intimation slip to be released for June 15 exam TODAY

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Postgraduate Studies (NEET PG) 2025 City Intimation Slip today, Monday, June 2, 2025 scheduled for June 15, reported Livemint.



Candidates can access details of their allotted exam city on the official NBEMS website, nbe.edu.in.



Details of the city intimation slip

The NEET PG 2025 city intimation slip mentions the final allotted exam city from the candidate's listed preferences, but it is not the same as the admit card.



The official NEET PG 2025 admit card or hall ticket will be issued on June 11, as per the NBEMS schedule.



The NEET PG 2025 city intimation slip will include the following information:



- Candidate’s name

- Application number

- Roll number

- Allotted exam city



NBEMS has designated 179 exam cities for the NEET PG 2025 examination.



How to access the NEET PG 2025 city intimation slip

The NBEMS is expected to send the City Intimation Slip via email to candidates’ registered email addresses, as was done last year.



Here's how you can download the slip



1) Check the inbox and spam folder of your registered email ID.

2) Alternatively, log in to the NBEMS website, nbe.edu.in.

3) Enter your registration ID and password to access the portal.

4) Navigate to the 'NEET PG 2025 City Intimation Slip' section.

5) Note the allotted exam city, and other relevant details for the June 15 exam.



Candidates encountering issues with the city intimation slip should contact the NBEMS help desk at +91-7996165333, available from 9.30 am to 6.00 pm on all days, except Sundays and gazetted holidays.