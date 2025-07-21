CLAT 2026 timetable released, exam to be held on December 7

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has published the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 timetable, which will serve as the national-level admission test for Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) law programmes at 24 participating NLUs.

According to the announcement, CLAT 2026 will be held on Sunday, December 7, 2025, and will be conducted in a pen-and-paper (offline) format.

The application window will open on August 1, 2025 and stay open until October 31, 2025, giving candidates three months to complete their registration.

“The Executive Committee and the Governing Body of the Consortium of National Law Universities (the “Consortium”) at their Meetings held on July 20th, 2025 decided that the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 shall be conducted on Sunday, December 7th 2025, from 2 PM-4 PM,” read the notice published on the consortium website, according to the Indian Express.

The official CLAT 2026 notification, which will include comprehensive details such as the syllabus, exam pattern, marking scheme, application fee, eligibility requirements, and other important information, is expected to be published soon on the CLAT website.

Candidates who have finished Class 12 with a minimum of 45 per cent marks (40 per cent for reserved categories) are eligible to apply for the CLAT-UG exam.

CLAT-PG applicants must have an LLB degree with at least 45 per cent marks, whereas Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disability (PwD) category candidates must have at least 40 per cent CGPA in their LLB.