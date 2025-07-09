JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 2 registration begins | Everything you need to know

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP), has opened registration for Round 2 of JEECUP 2025 counselling from today, July 9, 2025.
Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in, until July 11, 2025.
The Round 2 seat allotment results will be announced on July 12, and candidates can check their allotment status using their application number and password, as reported by News18.
Earlier, the Round 1 seat allotment result was declared on July 3, following the conclusion of registration on July 2. The UP Polytechnic entrance exam was held from June 5 to June 13, and the results were released on June 23, 2025.
Choice filling/modification (for float option): July 9 to 11, 2025
Round 2 seat allotment: July 12, 2025
Online fee payment for seat acceptance: July 13 to 15, 2025
Document verification at District Help Centres: July 14 to 16, 2025
Withdrawal of seats (Round 2): July 17, 2025
Documents required
Candidates must carry the following documents during verification:
JEECUP 2025 admit card
JEECUP 2025 rank card
Round-specific seat allotment letter
Marksheets and certificates of qualifying exams
Character certificate
Migration certificate (if applicable)
Reservation certificate (if applicable)
Domicile certificate
Two passport-size photographs
Two photocopies of all the above documents
Note: Only shortlisted candidates are eligible for counselling.
Post-allotment process
After registration, candidates must fill and lock their preferred choices of courses and institutions. Seat allotment will be based on merit, category, and availability. Once allotted a seat, candidates must:
Pay the seat acceptance-cum-counselling fee
Report to the designated district help centre for document verification
Choose to freeze (accept), float (wait for a better option), or withdraw from the seat
The JEECUP 2025 counselling process will be conducted in seven rounds, offering multiple opportunities for candidates to secure admission into UP Polytechnic institutions.