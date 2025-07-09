JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 2 registration begins | Everything you need to know

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP), has opened registration for Round 2 of JEECUP 2025 counselling from today, July 9, 2025.

Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in, until July 11, 2025.

The Round 2 seat allotment results will be announced on July 12, and candidates can check their allotment status using their application number and password, as reported by News18.

Earlier, the Round 1 seat allotment result was declared on July 3, following the conclusion of registration on July 2. The UP Polytechnic entrance exam was held from June 5 to June 13, and the results were released on June 23, 2025.