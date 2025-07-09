Exams

JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 2 registration begins | Everything you need to know

After registration, candidates must fill and lock their preferred choices of courses and institutions
The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP), has opened registration for Round 2 of JEECUP 2025 counselling from today, July 9, 2025. 

Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in, until July 11, 2025.

The Round 2 seat allotment results will be announced on July 12, and candidates can check their allotment status using their application number and password, as reported by News18.

Earlier, the Round 1 seat allotment result was declared on July 3, following the conclusion of registration on July 2. The UP Polytechnic entrance exam was held from June 5 to June 13, and the results were released on June 23, 2025.

JEECUP counselling 2025 round 2 schedule:

  • Choice filling/modification (for float option): July 9 to 11, 2025

  • Round 2 seat allotment: July 12, 2025

  • Online fee payment for seat acceptance: July 13 to 15, 2025

  • Document verification at District Help Centres: July 14 to 16, 2025

  • Withdrawal of seats (Round 2): July 17, 2025

Documents required

Candidates must carry the following documents during verification:

  • JEECUP 2025 admit card

  • JEECUP 2025 rank card

  • Round-specific seat allotment letter

  • Marksheets and certificates of qualifying exams

  • Character certificate

  • Migration certificate (if applicable)

  • Reservation certificate (if applicable)

  • Domicile certificate

  • Two passport-size photographs

  • Two photocopies of all the above documents

Note: Only shortlisted candidates are eligible for counselling.

Post-allotment process

After registration, candidates must fill and lock their preferred choices of courses and institutions. Seat allotment will be based on merit, category, and availability. Once allotted a seat, candidates must:

  1. Pay the seat acceptance-cum-counselling fee

  2. Report to the designated district help centre for document verification

  3. Choose to freeze (accept), float (wait for a better option), or withdraw from the seat

The JEECUP 2025 counselling process will be conducted in seven rounds, offering multiple opportunities for candidates to secure admission into UP Polytechnic institutions.

