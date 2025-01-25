APAAR ID not mandatory for NEET-UG 2025; details here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released a notification to National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2025 candidates that APAAR (Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry) ID is not mandatory for registrations. Following this, aspirants can continue to register for the exam using other available means, details of which will be mentioned in the information bulletin soon.



An official notification issued by the NTA had earlier asked the candidates to update their Aadhar credentials and integrate their APAAR ID.

APAAR ID (previously called the Academic Bank of Credits or ABC ID) is designed to digitally store a student's academic credits and ensure a comprehensive record of their academic journey, stated a report by NDTV.

A previous notification by the NTA directed candidates appearing for the exam to link their Aadhaar with a valid mobile number for OTP-based authentication. Additionally, applicants were also required to update their credentials in Aadhar, preferably as per their Class X Marksheet/Passing Certificate.



NEET UG 2025

The NEET UG 2025 registration process will begin in due course of time. The agency has also released the syllabus for the NEET-UG 2025 on its official website. Interested candidates can access the syllabus by visiting the official website of the NTA for the complete list.

NEET UG 2025 exam will be held in pen and paper mode in a single day and single shift. NEET UG serves as a gateway for admission to MBBS courses in AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences), New Delhi, JIPMER (Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research), and other government institutions.

