JEE Mains 2025 Day 2 Session 1: Students find Physics, Chemistry easy & Mathematics tough

Today is Day Two of the Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) Mains 2025. While Session 1 was held at 9 am, Session 2 for the day is scheduled at 3 pm. Students who appeared for the exam observed that overall, the paper was easy, while the mathematics section was tough for some.

According to the Hindustan Times report, a student who appeared for the Shift 1 examination said that there was a mistake in one question in the Physics paper. Additionally, students who appeared for the examination found the physics and chemistry sections to be easy and the mathematics sections to be tough.

Most of the students who appeared for the test found the overall paper to be easy to moderate. The mathematics section was tough compared to physics and chemistry, the Hindustan Times stated.

As per reports, the mathematics section in the Session 1 exam on January 22 was considered tough. Additionally, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced rescheduling the JEE Main 2025 examination for the Bengaluru Centre. According to a notice issued on Wednesday, January 22, the exam has been cancelled for 114 candidates due to technical glitches at an exam centre in Bengaluru.

The JEE Main 2025 exam is scheduled for January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 (Paper 1) and January 30 (Paper 2, BArch/BPlanning). JEE is an engineering entrance assessment conducted for admission to various engineering colleges in India. It comprises two different examinations: the JEE Main and the JEE Advanced.