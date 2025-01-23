IIM CAP 2025 registrations end today; WAT, PI to begin on February 17

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bodh Gaya will close the registration window for the MBA (Master of Business Administration) Common Admission Process (CAP) 2025 today, January 23, 2025. The IIM CAP involves two rounds:

1) Personal Interview (PI) and

2) Writing Ability Test (WAT).

Interested candidates are advised to visit the official website, cap2025.iimbg.ac.in, to complete the registration process. The steps to register for IIM MBA Common Admission Process (CAP) 2025

Step 1: Visit the official website, cap2025.iimbg.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the login/registration on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear

Step 4: Register yourself

Step 5: Fill out the application form

Step 6: Opt for four different cities in order of preference

Step 7: Submit your application

Step 8: Download for further reference

In the CAP application, candidates must select four cities, in order of preference, to appear for the PI/WAT process. According to the official website, the PI/WAT for CAP 2025 is scheduled from February 17 to March 15, 2025, stated TOI.

The CAP is a single-window selection process for MBA admission to the nine new IIMs. The CAP 2025 interviews will be conducted in offline mode in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad and a few other cities, stated NDTV.

