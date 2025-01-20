Haryana: Practical exams for Classes X, XII from February 3

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE), Bhiwani, is set to conduct the practical examinations for Classes X and XII from February 3, 2025. This was informed by Board Secretary Ajay Chopra today, January 20, who said that the practical examinations of secondary and senior secondary for regular candidates will be conducted from February 3 to February 18, 2025, from 9 am to 2 pm.



Giving more details, he informed the board that it will appoint a special examiner for the conduct of practical examinations for Class XII subjects, including Physics, Chemistry, and Biology, stated Hindustan Times.The practical examinations for the remaining subjects of Classes XII as well as X will be conducted by the teachers/lecturers of the concerned subject in the respective schools. As per the HBSE Secretary, information about duty will be sent to supervisors and examiners appointed for practical examinations through SMS.



He further informed that the heads of the concerned schools should visit the Board's official website at bseh.org.in through their school login on the scheduled dates to obtain the exam duty charts, instruction sheets, and group photos of the examinees, and for uploading of marks.



It may be mentioned that earlier, the board had shared the examination timetables for Classes X and XII. As per the schedule, the exams for Class X will commence on February 28 and conclude on March 19. Class XII exams will begin on February 27 and end on April 2.



It is learnt that nearly five lakh students will appear in the board exams this year in nearly 1,500 examination centres across the state. The board is also making special arrangements to conduct the examinations in a transparent manner.