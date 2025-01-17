January 25 is last date to pay Intermediate Public Exams March 2025: Telangana Board

Today, January 17, the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education extended the last date to pay fees for the Intermediate Public Exams in March 2025 with a late fee of Rs 2,500 up to January 25.

All first and second-year intermediate students belonging to regular and vocational streams, along with private candidates (once failed), can utilise the opportunity and pay the exam fee till the extended date, stated Telangana Today.



The Board extended the exam fee payment deadline as the state government recently kept the order mandating fire NoC (No Objection Certificate) for junior colleges operating in mixed occupancy buildings (commercial and college) in abeyance for the academic year 2024-25.

Without a fire NoC, the board refused to extend affiliation to 235 junior colleges operating under mixed-occupancy buildings. The government’s decision has allowed the board to grant affiliation to colleges, enabling students to sit for the inter-exams.



According to Telangana Today, the intermediate theory exams are scheduled to be conducted from March 5 to 25. The first-year exams will commence on March 5, and the second-year exams will commence on March 6. Both exams will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon.



Practical exams are scheduled to be held before theory exams. As per the timetable, the English practical exam for the first- and second-year students is scheduled for January 31 and February 1, respectively. Similarly, the practical exams for both general and vocational streams will be conducted from February 3 to 22. The exam timings are 9 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 5 pm.



The ethics and human values exam for backlog students is scheduled for January 29 from 10 am to 1 pm and the environmental education test for regular students is on January 30 from 10 am to 1 pm.