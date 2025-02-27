NEET UG 2025 eligibility for NIOS students: NMC's clarification

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has addressed confusion regarding the NEET UG 2025 bulletin, reported Hindustan Times, today, Thursday, February 27.



In response to a Right to Information (RTI) application dated February 11, 2025. The NMC stated, "It has come to the notice that a confusion has been created stating that National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued NEET-UG Bulletin 2025, which is not as per NMC Regulations. In this regard, it is to clarified that the reply has been furnished to the applicant who seeks reply in regard to studying through National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS)/ State Open Schools or Private candidate.”



It clarified that studying through the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) is permitted under GMER-23 regulations. Students can take an additional subject through NIOS, provided the subject is studied at an authorised institution.



It stated, "Students are permitted to study an additional subject from NIOS with the condition that the study needs to be carried out from any authorized institutions.”



Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) began NEET UG 2025 registrations on February 7, with applications open until March 7 at neet.nta.nic.in. The entrance exam will be held offline on May 4, 2025, from 2 pm to 5 pm using OMR sheets.