CBSE Class XII Chemistry paper begins at 10.30 am today

Instruction to follow

All students appearing for the exam are instructed to reach the exam centre much ahead of the time mentioned in the admit card.

The students are allowed to carry their admit card and school identity card, stationery items, such as, a transparent pouch, a geometry/pencil box, blue/royal blue ink/ballpoint/gel pen, a scale, a writing pad, an eraser, an analogue watch, a transparent water bottle, a metro card, a bus pass, and money to the exam centre.

Moreover, items such as mobile phones, bluetooth devices, earphones, microphones, smartwatches, wallets, goggles, handbags, and pouches are not allowed inside the exam centres.

CBSE Class X Board exam will comprise of Urdu, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, and Manipur papers today, February 27, 2025.

The Class XII examination commenced on February 15 and will conclude on April 4, 2025.

The CBSE Class X and XII Board examination is conducted for around 44 lakh students from 8,000 schools in the country and abroad. Follow the blog for latest updates.