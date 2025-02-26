Assam CEE 2025: Online registrations extended till March 9

The online registrations for the Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) 2025 has been extended till March 9, 2025, by the Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU). Aspiring BTech (Bachelor of Technology) students can apply for the exam on the official ASTU website, astu.ac.in. Earlier, the last date to apply was February 27, 2025.



Steps to apply for Assam CEE 2025

Step 1: Visit the official website of ASTU at astu.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the registration link on the main website

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Fill up the application form

Step 5: Upload all the documents

Step 6: Pay the necessary fee

Step 7: Click on submit

Step 8: Download for future purposes



The students are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000. “As per the decision of 5th Cell Committee Meeting of CEE-2025, held on 25th February, 2025, the last date for submission of online applications form is extended till 9th March, 2025. Hence, you are requested to take necessary action to extend the CEE-2025 fees payment facility for candidates, till 9th March, 2025," reads the official notice by ASTU, as stated by News18.



Selection Process

The Assam Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) will follow the syllabus prescribed by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC). Structured as a three-hour, single-paper exam, the CEE will consist of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) covering physics, chemistry, and mathematics.

Additionally, each subject will have 40 questions, with a total of 120 questions. The marking scheme awards four marks for each correct answer and deducts one mark for every incorrect response.



The Assam CEE 2025, scheduled for April 27 from 11 am to 2 pm, grants admission to the first semester of BTech (Bachelor of Technology) programmes in Assam’s engineering colleges.



Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have obtained at least 45% in their Class XII exams or completed a three-year engineering and technology diploma with 45%. AHSEC Board exam toppers are eligible for direct admission, exempting them from the exam. Applicants must be between 17 and 21 years old, with relaxed age limits for reserved category candidates.