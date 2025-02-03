NEET UG 2025: Don't miss out on these details before filling the form

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon begin the registration process for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2025. Here are important guidelines for completing the form.



1) Candidates must strictly adhere to the instructions provided in the Information Bulletin and on the National Testing Agency (NTA) website. Failure to comply will result in disqualification.



2) The application form must be submitted online. Forms submitted through any other mode will not be accepted.



3) Only one application should be submitted. If a candidate submits more than one application, their admit card will be cancelled, and their candidature for the current and future exams will be forfeited.



4) Ensure that the email address and mobile number provided are valid and belong to the candidate or their parents/guardians. The NTA will use these details to communicate.



5) Every field in the application must be filled correctly. Failure to do so will lead to the cancellation of the candidature.



6) Candidates should retain screenshots or receipts of the payment for future reference.



7) In case of duplicate payments, NTA will refund the excess amount through the same payment mode used by the candidate, after the fee reconciliation process.



Document upload requirements

Candidates must upload scanned images of the following documents, ensuring they meet the specified format and size requirements:



Self image

- Latest passport-size photograph (10 KB to 200 KB, jpg format)

- Postcard-size photograph (4”x6”, 10 KB to 200 KB, jpg format)



Signature

- Signature image (4 KB to 30 KB, jpg format)



Thumb impression

- Left hand thumb impression (10 KB to 200 KB, jpg format)



Class X certificate

- Class X pass certificate (50 KB to 300 KB, pdf format)



Category certificate

- Scheduled Caste (SC)/ Scheduled Tribe (ST)/ Other Backward Classes (OBC) / Economically Weaker Section (EWS) certificate (50 KB to 300 KB, pdf format)



Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD)

- Disability certificate (50 KB to 300 KB, pdf format)



Citizenship proof

- Citizenship certificate or Embassy certificate (50 KB to 300 KB, pdf format)



For the photographs, ensure that 80% of the face is visible, with clear ear visibility, and that the background is white.



Before submitting your application, make sure to review the official information bulletin to avoid any errors during the registration process.