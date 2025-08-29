Himachal Pradesh: HPBOSE Class 10 Supplementary Result 2025 to be released SOON

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will soon declare the Class 10 Supplementary Result 2025.

Students who appeared for the supplementary exams can check their results on the official website, hpbose.org , by entering their roll number in the login window.

The supplementary exams were conducted between July 22 and July 29, 2025, giving students who had failed in one or more subjects another chance to clear Class 10, as per a report by Times Now.

Steps to check

Go to the official website: hpbose.org .



Click on the Examinations tab on the homepage and select Result from the dropdown.



Click on the link for HPBOSE 10th Supplementary Result 2025.



Enter your roll number and log in.



Your result will appear on the screen.



Download and save the scorecard for future reference.





How students performed this year

The main HPBOSE Class 10 results were declared on May 15, 2025, with the overall pass percentage recorded at 79.8 per cent. Saina Thakur topped the exam with 99.43 per cent marks.

In comparison, the pass percentage in 2024 stood at 74.61 per cent. Out of 91,622 students who registered, 91,130 appeared and 67,988 passed, while 12,613 failed.

The supplementary exam results will now determine how many more students from this year can successfully move ahead to Class 11.