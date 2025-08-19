Beyond PSUs or computer science: Underrated courses that have more scope than you think

While most GATE aspirants appear for the exam to qualify for employment in Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) or admission to postgraduate courses in Computer Science, Mechanical Engineering or Electrical Engineering, there are other paths opened by the exam.
Even though these courses in IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other Institutes of Eminence are among the most popular streams of engineering, GATE is currently conducted in 30 disciplines, with the addition of Humanities and Social Sciences & Environmental Science and Engineering in 2022.
Here, we compile some underrated subjects that GATE aspirants can aim for, as well as the institutions that offer them:
Instrumentation Engineering
Instrumentation Engineering is a subfield of engineering that studies the design, development, and maintenance of control systems. These systems are meant to monitor and manage equipment, hence increasing productivity, reliability, and safety.
Notable courses:
MTech in Instrumentation Engineering, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru
MTech in Instrumentation Engineering, IIT Delhi
MTech in Quality & Reliability Engineering, IIT Kharagpur
MTech in Instrumentation & Signal Processing, IIT Roorkee
Career prospects:
Graduates of this discipline will find themselves hired for these roles:
Instrumentation Engineer
Control Systems Engineer
Automation Engineer
Process Control Engineer
MTech Instrumentation Engineering GATE cutoffs:
General: 32.7
SC/ST/PwD: 21.8
OBC/EWS: 29.4
Geomatics Engineering
Geomatics engineering is concerned with measuring and managing geographical data. It focuses on collecting, processing, and interpreting spatially referenced data from the Earth using a variety of technologies, including surveying, GPS, GIS, and remote sensing.
Notable courses:
MTech Geoinformatics, Indian Institute of Engineering Science & Technology, Shibpur
MTech Geoinformatics Engineering, IIT BHU
MTech Geoinformatics & Natural Resource Engineering, IIT Bombay
MTech Geoinformatics, IIT Kanpur
Career prospects:
Geomatics graduates can find themselves working in the following positions:
GIS Analyst
Remote Sensing Analyst
GIS Manager
Geospatial Software Engineer
GATE cutoffs:
General: 41.1
SC/ST/PwD: 27.4
OBC/EWS: 36.9
Naval Architecture & Marine Engineering
Naval architecture and marine engineering are closely related fields concerned with the design, construction, operation, and maintenance of maritime vessels and structures. Naval architects are responsible for the overall design, whilst marine engineers are in charge of the technical elements of propulsion, systems, and machinery
Notable courses:
MTech Ocean Engineering, IIT Bombay
MTech Ocean Engineering & Naval Architecture, IIT Kharagpur
MTech Ocean Structures, IIT Madras
MTech Atmosphere & Ocean Science, NIT Rourkela
Career prospects:
Ocean Engineering graduates can work in the following roles:
Naval Architect
Marine Engineer
Offshore Engineer
Marine Surveyor
Cutoffs:
General: 25.1
OBC/EWS: 22.5
SC/ST/PwD: 16.7
Environmental Science & Engineering
Environmental Science and Engineering is a multidisciplinary area that studies and addresses environmental issues via scientific research and technical solutions. It applies concepts from several scientific and technical subjects, including biology, geography, and civil engineering, to develop long-term solutions for various environmental problems.
Notable courses:
MTech Climate Science, IISc Bangalore
MTech Environmental Engineering, IIT Madras
MTech Environmental Engineering and Management, IIT Kanpur
MTech Civil Engineering, Environmental and Water Resources Engineering, IIT Tirupati
Career prospects:
MTech Graduates in Environmental Engineering are in demand for the following roles:
Environmental Engineer
Environmental Specialist
Environmental Consultant
Environmental Scientist
Cutoffs:
General: 37.9
OBC: 34.1
SC/ST/PwD: 25.2
Textile Engineering & Fabric Science
Textile Engineering & Fibre Science is an important engineering subject that works with materials such as cotton, fibres, yarns, and other materials used for clothes and accessories. It is largely involved with the creation and production of textile fabrics for the garment industry.
Notable courses:
MTech Technical Textiles, Institute of Jute Technology, Kolkata
MTech Textile Engineering and Management, NIT Jalandhar
MTech Fibre Science & Technology, IIT Delhi
MTech Fibres & Textile Processing Technology, Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai
Career prospects:
Here are some career options for Textile Engineering graduates:
Textile Designer
Textile Engineer
Textile Technologist
Production Engineer
Cutoffs:
General: 34.7
OBC/EWS: 31.2
SC/ST/PwD: 23.1