Beyond PSUs or computer science: Underrated courses that have more scope than you think

While most GATE aspirants appear for the exam to qualify for employment in Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) or admission to postgraduate courses in Computer Science, Mechanical Engineering or Electrical Engineering, there are other paths opened by the exam.

Even though these courses in IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other Institutes of Eminence are among the most popular streams of engineering, GATE is currently conducted in 30 disciplines, with the addition of Humanities and Social Sciences & Environmental Science and Engineering in 2022.

Here, we compile some underrated subjects that GATE aspirants can aim for, as well as the institutions that offer them:

Instrumentation Engineering

Instrumentation Engineering is a subfield of engineering that studies the design, development, and maintenance of control systems. These systems are meant to monitor and manage equipment, hence increasing productivity, reliability, and safety.

Notable courses:

MTech in Instrumentation Engineering, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru

MTech in Instrumentation Engineering, IIT Delhi

MTech in Quality & Reliability Engineering, IIT Kharagpur

MTech in Instrumentation & Signal Processing, IIT Roorkee

Career prospects:

Graduates of this discipline will find themselves hired for these roles:

Instrumentation Engineer

Control Systems Engineer

Automation Engineer

Process Control Engineer

MTech Instrumentation Engineering GATE cutoffs:

General: 32.7

SC/ST/PwD: 21.8

OBC/EWS: 29.4

Geomatics Engineering

Geomatics engineering is concerned with measuring and managing geographical data. It focuses on collecting, processing, and interpreting spatially referenced data from the Earth using a variety of technologies, including surveying, GPS, GIS, and remote sensing.

Notable courses:

MTech Geoinformatics, Indian Institute of Engineering Science & Technology, Shibpur

MTech Geoinformatics Engineering, IIT BHU

MTech Geoinformatics & Natural Resource Engineering, IIT Bombay

MTech Geoinformatics, IIT Kanpur

Career prospects:

Geomatics graduates can find themselves working in the following positions:

GIS Analyst

Remote Sensing Analyst

GIS Manager

Geospatial Software Engineer

GATE cutoffs:

General: 41.1

SC/ST/PwD: 27.4

OBC/EWS: 36.9

Naval Architecture & Marine Engineering

Naval architecture and marine engineering are closely related fields concerned with the design, construction, operation, and maintenance of maritime vessels and structures. Naval architects are responsible for the overall design, whilst marine engineers are in charge of the technical elements of propulsion, systems, and machinery

Notable courses:

MTech Ocean Engineering, IIT Bombay

MTech Ocean Engineering & Naval Architecture, IIT Kharagpur

MTech Ocean Structures, IIT Madras

MTech Atmosphere & Ocean Science, NIT Rourkela

Career prospects:

Ocean Engineering graduates can work in the following roles:

Naval Architect

Marine Engineer

Offshore Engineer

Marine Surveyor

Cutoffs:

General: 25.1

OBC/EWS: 22.5

SC/ST/PwD: 16.7

Environmental Science & Engineering

Environmental Science and Engineering is a multidisciplinary area that studies and addresses environmental issues via scientific research and technical solutions. It applies concepts from several scientific and technical subjects, including biology, geography, and civil engineering, to develop long-term solutions for various environmental problems.

Notable courses:

MTech Climate Science, IISc Bangalore

MTech Environmental Engineering, IIT Madras

MTech Environmental Engineering and Management, IIT Kanpur

MTech Civil Engineering, Environmental and Water Resources Engineering, IIT Tirupati

Career prospects:

MTech Graduates in Environmental Engineering are in demand for the following roles:

Environmental Engineer

Environmental Specialist

Environmental Consultant

Environmental Scientist

Cutoffs:

General: 37.9

OBC: 34.1

SC/ST/PwD: 25.2

Textile Engineering & Fabric Science

Textile Engineering & Fibre Science is an important engineering subject that works with materials such as cotton, fibres, yarns, and other materials used for clothes and accessories. It is largely involved with the creation and production of textile fabrics for the garment industry.

Notable courses:

MTech Technical Textiles, Institute of Jute Technology, Kolkata

MTech Textile Engineering and Management, NIT Jalandhar

MTech Fibre Science & Technology, IIT Delhi

MTech Fibres & Textile Processing Technology, Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai

Career prospects:

Here are some career options for Textile Engineering graduates:

Textile Designer

Textile Engineer

Textile Technologist

Production Engineer

Cutoffs:

General: 34.7

OBC/EWS: 31.2

SC/ST/PwD: 23.1