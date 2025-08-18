DME MP NEET UG 2025: Round 1 seat allotment results out today. DETAILS here

The Department of Public Health and Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh (MP), is set to release the MP National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for Undergraduate (UG) Round 1 seat allotment results today, Monday, August 18, 2025.

Candidates can access the results on the official DME MP website, dme.mponline.gov.in , once announced.

Revised counselling schedule

Originally slated for August 6, the Round 1 seat allotment was deferred.

The revised MP NEET counselling schedule permitted fresh registrations and profile edits from August 7 to 11.

A revised state merit list of registered candidates was published on August 12, with choice filling and locking available from August 13 to 15.

Next steps for successful candidates

Candidates allocated seats in the first round must report in person to their respective institutes for document verification, and admission between August 19 and 23, 2025.

During admission, candidates can opt for seat upgradation in the second round of counselling.

How to check MP NEET UG round 1 seat allotment

To view the Round 1 seat allotment results, follow these steps:

- Visit the official website, dme.mponline.gov.in .

- Navigate to the UG counselling page and locate the allotment list link on the homepage.

- Click the Round 1 allotment list link and enter login details if prompted.

- Submit the details to view the seat allotment result.

- Download the allotment order for reference.

For further details, candidates are encouraged to visit the official DME MP website.

