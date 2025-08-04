NEET PG 2025: Single-shift exam concludes; results expected when?

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) successfully conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025 on August 3, 2025, in a single shift.

Originally planned for June 15, 2025, in two shifts, the exam faced opposition from aspirants who challenged the two-shift system in the Supreme Court.

On May 30, 2025, the Supreme Court directed NBEMS to conduct the exam in a single shift on the same day. However, following NBEMS's request, the court permitted a postponement, rescheduling the exam to August 3.

Result announcement

Initially, NBEMS had announced that the NEET PG 2025 results would be declared by July 15, 2025.

“The result for NEET-PG 2025 will be declared by 15th July 2025. The result will be available at NBEMS website https://natboard.edu.in,” the official Information Bulletin had stated.

Due to the rescheduling, the results are now expected around September 3, 2025, aligning with the one-month processing period observed in previous years.

For comparison, the NEET PG 2024 exam, held on August 11, had its results announced on August 23.

Accessing scorecards

Once released, candidates can download their score cards from the NBEMS website, natboard.edu.in , using their login credentials.

The scorecards will be available for download for six months from the result declaration date.

NBEMS has clarified that requests for scorecards after this period will not be entertained.

NOTE

NBEMS has stated that there will be no re-evaluation, rechecking, or re-totaling of candidates’ responses. Requests or queries for re-evaluation or re-totalling will not be considered.