Punjab Board Class 10 and 12 results expected by early May. More details here

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) conducted the Class 10 exams from March 10 to April 17, 2025, and the Class 12 exams from February 19 to April 4, 2025, in offline mode across over 2,800 exam centers.



In 2024, approximately 2.81 lakh students appeared for Class 10, with 2,73,348 passing, and around 2.84 lakh took the Class 12 exams. Following last year’s result announcement on April 18, 2024, for Class 10, and April 30, 2024, for Class 12, the 2025 results are expected between late April and early May, likely by the first week of May.



As of April 30, 2025, the PSEB has not confirmed the exact date or time, and students are advised to check pseb.ac.in for updates.



Accessing results

Students can check their Class 10 and 12 results through multiple platforms:



Via official website

1. Visit pseb.ac.in .

2. Go to the ‘Results’ section.

3. Select “Punjab Board Class 10 Exam Results 2025” or “Punjab Board Class 12 Exam Results 2025.”

4. Enter roll number and date of birth.

5. Submit to view, download, and print the provisional mark sheet.



DigiLocker

1. Access digilocker.gov.in .

2. Log in or register as a new user.

3. Choose “Punjab School Education Board (PSEB)” from the education boards.

4. Click the relevant Class 10th or 12th results link.

5. Verify identity with Aadhaar details to view and download the digital mark sheet.



SMS service

1. Open the phone’s messaging app.

2. Type “PB10 ” for Class 10 or “PB12 ” for Class 12.

3. Send to 5676750 to receive the result via SMS.



The digital marksheet is provisional; students must collect original marksheets from their schools for official purposes, such as college admissions.



Scorecard information

The PSEB scorecards for both classes will include:



- Student’s name

- Date of birth

- Roll number

- Class

- Subject codes

- Father’s and mother’s names

- Subject-wise marks

- Total marks

- Examination centre and code

- Student’s photograph and signature



Re-evaluation and verification

Students dissatisfied with their results can apply for re-evaluation within the timeframe, specified post-result declaration, with details available on pseb.ac.in .



Re-evaluation may adjust marks upward or downward. For scorecard discrepancies, students should contact their school, or PSEB officials immediately.



Students who have lost their admit cards can retrieve their roll numbers by contacting their school authorities, providing details such as school code and personal information, to access their results seamlessly.



Previous year highlights (2024)

- In 2024, the Class 10 pass percentage was 97.24%, and the Class 12 pass percentage was 93.04%.



- Girls outperformed boys in Class 12, with 95.74% passing compared to 90.74% for boys.



- Notable toppers included Aditi from Ludhiana (99.23% in Class 10th) and Ekampreet Singh from BCM Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana (100% in Class 12).