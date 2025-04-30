JKBOSE announces Class 12 results for 2024-25, Class 10 results awaited

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) declared the Class 12 board exam results for the 2024-25 academic year on April 30, 2025.



Students can access their provisional marksheets on the official website, jkbose.nic.in, by entering their roll number and registration number.



The online scorecard is provisional, with original marksheets to be distributed later through respective schools.



The results cover both Jammu and Kashmir divisions and include the Arts, Science, and Commerce streams.



Class 10 result update

The JKBOSE Class 10 results for 2024-25 are expected to be released shortly, potentially by May 1, 2025.



Students are advised to monitor jkbose.nic.in and jkresults.nic.in for updates.



Ways to access results



1. Online portal



To check results:



- Visit jkbose.nic.in or jkresults.nic.in.

- Click on the “Class 10 result 2025” or “Class 12 result 2025” link.

- Enter roll number and registration number.

- Submit to view and download the provisional marksheet.



2. SMS option



For Class 10 results, if the website is slow due to heavy traffic, students can use the SMS service:



- Open the phone’s messaging app.

- Type “JKBOSE10 ” (eg, JKBOSE10 2131422).

- Send to 5676750.

- Receive results via SMS. This method is particularly useful in areas with limited internet access.



Scorecard details

The provisional mark sheets for both Class 10 and 12 include:



- Student’s full name

- Father’s and mother’s names

- Roll number and registration number

- Date of birth

- Subject-wise marks and grades

- Total marks

- Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA)

- Qualifying status (Pass/Fail)



Students should verify these details and report discrepancies to school authorities or JKBOSE.



Passing criteria

To pass the JKBOSE Class 10 exams, students must secure:



- At least 33% in English.

- At least 36% in each of the other four chosen subjects.

- A minimum of 36% in practical/internal assessments for applicable subjects.



For Class 12, students need at least 33% in General English, and 36% in each of the four elective subjects, with separate passing requirements for theory and practical components.



Failure in any subject may lead to disqualification.



Revaluation process

Students dissatisfied with their Class 10 or 12 results can apply for revaluation, provided they scored at least 20% in the subject.



The revaluation fee is Rs 495 per answer script, with an additional Rs 255 for a photocopy of the script.



Applications must be submitted through jkbose.nic.in after result declaration, with revaluation results expected in August or September 2025.



Performance insights

For Class 12 in 2025, 1,03,308 students appeared, with 77,311 passing, yielding a pass percentage of 74.83%.



Girls outperformed boys, with 40,097 of 51,591 girls passing compared to 37,214 of 51,717 boys.



Class 10 results from 2024 showed a pass percentage of 79.25%, with 1,15,816 of 1,46,136 students passing, and girls surpassing boys.