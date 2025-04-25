UPSC NDA NA I 2025 results awaited: How to check and other key details! READ to find out

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is set to announce the results for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination (I), 2025, in the coming days.

Candidates who appeared for the exam on April 13, 2025, will soon be able to access their scores on the official UPSC websites, upsc.gov.in and upsconline.gov.in.



Result announcement

The UPSC NDA NA I 2025 results are expected to be released shortly.

The results will provide details on candidates’ performance in the examination, a move toward securing one of the 406 vacancies in the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy.



How to download UPSC NDA NA I results

Candidates can follow these steps to access their results once released:



1. Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

2. Locate and click on the “UPSC NDA, NA I Results 2025” link on the homepage.

3. Enter the required login credentials on the new page that appears.

4. Submit the details to view the results.

5. Review the results, download the page, and retain a printed copy for future reference.



Examination details

- The UPSC NDA, NA I 2025 examination was held on April 13, 2025.



- It comprised two papers: Mathematics and General Ability Test. Each paper lasted 2 hours and 30 minutes and consisted of objective-type questions.



- The question papers for both subjects were set in Hindi and English to accommodate candidates.



- The registration window for the exam was open from December 11, 2024, to January 1, 2025.

This competitive exam is a gateway for candidates aspiring to serve in the Indian Armed Forces.

For additional details, candidates are encouraged to visit the official UPSC website.