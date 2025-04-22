UPSC CSE 2024 final results OUT; Shakti Dubey secures top rank

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially declared the final results of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2024 today, April 22. Candidates can now check their results on the official UPSC website: upsc.gov.in.

This year, Shakti Dubey has emerged as the All India Rank (AIR) 1 topper, followed by Harshita Goyal (AIR 2) and Dongre Archit Parag (AIR 3).

A total of 1,009 candidates have been recommended for appointment to various elite services, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), as well as several other Group A and B Central Services.

The selection process is based on a candidate’s cumulative performance in the Preliminary exam, Mains, and the Personality Test (Interview). The interview stage for the 2024 recruitment cycle began on January 7 and concluded on April 17.

The overall recruitment drive this year aims to fill 1,132 vacancies. Of the selected candidates, 241 have been placed in the provisional list pending document verification or clarification.

Category-wise data

In terms of category-wise selection, 335 candidates were chosen from the General category, 109 from the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), 318 from Other Backward Classes (OBC), 160 from Scheduled Castes (SC), and 87 from Scheduled Tribes (ST).

In addition, 45 candidates with benchmark disabilities (PwBD) were selected: 12 under PwBD-1, 8 under PwBD-2, 16 under PwBD-3, and 9 under PwBD-5 — across the different social categories.

Topper list - Top 10 candidates

Shakti Dubey



Harshita Goyal



Dongre Archit Parag



Shah Margi Chirag



Aakash Garg



Komal Punia



Aayushi Bansal



Raj Krishna Jha



Aditya Vikram Agarwal



Mayank Tripathi

Candidates are advised to visit the official UPSC website to download the result PDF and check their names and roll numbers in the merit list. The commission will also issue appointment letters and instructions for the next steps shortly.