JEE Mains 2025: NTA’s revised answer key still have errors? Experts list them ALL out

Despite releasing a revised version of the final answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 Session 2 today, April 18, the National Testing Agency (NTA) continues to face criticism from students and educators over lingering discrepancies and errors.

While NTA did make some corrections, experts have pointed out that many other errors and problematic questions remain unaddressed.

According to students, there are at least six questions that still seem to have errors as per the final NTA answer key. These are the questions:



April 4, Shift 2

Question ID: 603421799

(Students say the correct answer should be 0.01, which was not one of the options provided in the question paper.)



April 7, Shift 2

Question ID: 6034212240

Question ID: 6034212260

(Bonus mark should be provided for conceptual error in the question)



April 4, Shift 1

Question ID: 347577183

(Students pointed out that the correct option should correspond to option ID 625, which was not accepted in the final key.)

Question ID: 347577222

(The accurate numerical answer should be 2.5, but NTA’s key reflects a different value.)



April 2, Shift 2

Question ID: 603421296

(Bonus mark should be provided for conceptual error in the question)

Errors persist

According to Purnima Kaul, an educator and JEE expert with JEEOne, a virtual learning platform, the Physics and Chemistry sections were especially troubling this year. Several questions were either conceptually flawed or suffered from poor formatting in the online interface.

One example, she said, was a Physics question in the April 4 Shift 2 paper, which asked candidates to calculate the time period. The correct numerical answer was 0.01, but the system required an integer. Students rounded off the answer to zero as per the format, and NTA later marked this as correct.

“But conceptually, that’s absurd. If the time taken is zero, it implies no motion occurred. It’s an error in logic, not just formatting. A serious review should have flagged that,” the expert says.

The NTA had earlier released the final answer key for JEE Main Session 2 yesterday, on April 17. However, students and experts were quick to point out that the final answer key had several glaring errors, creating an uproar on social media platforms. Soon, the answer key was pulled down and re-released today.

Now, there’s little hope among students that another correction will follow — even as many questions remain unaddressed.

“Students are anxious and heartbroken. They keep asking whether the final answer key will be corrected again, but honestly, it seems unlikely at this stage. They might just have to accept it,” expressed Kaul.



Students remain in limbo

For aspirants who wrote the exam on April 4 and April 7, especially in Shift 2 on April 4, this could result in the loss of at least 10-12 marks due to just two questions that are still contested.

Worse still, NTA has remained silent on discrepancies in the response sheets flagged by several candidates. Some students found their answer sheets blank or with mismatched responses. Despite widespread complaints, there has been no official statement or resolution from the agency.

“Their support team is clueless,” Kaul said and added, “Students reach out, but the helpline and email teams aren’t being given proper updates.”

Now, the result for JEE Mains 2025 Paper 1 is scheduled to be declared tomorrow, on April 19. However, with no further changes to the answer key in sight, candidates remain in a loop of uncertainty.