Anna University declared UG and PG results for Nov/Dec 2024 exams. Direct link here

Anna University released the results for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses, excluding one-year programmes, for the November/December 2024 examinations, on Friday, April 4, 2025.



Students who took these exams can now view their scores on the university’s official portal at coe1.annauniv.edu.



Results for affiliated colleges are now available as well.



The results pertain to students from colleges affiliated with Anna University. Candidates can check their marks by logging into the official website and providing their registration number along with other necessary details.



How to check Anna University results 2025

Follow these steps to access your November/December 2024 exam results:

1. Go to the official website at www.annauniv.edu.

2. Navigate to the "Examinations" or "Results" section on the homepage.

3. You’ll be directed to a new page; choose your course (UG or PG).

4. Input your registration number and date of birth.

5. Submit the details to view your result on the screen.

6. Download and print a copy of the result for your records.



Here's the direct link: https://coe1.annauniv.edu/home/



Important notes for students

Due to the expected high traffic on the server, some students may face delays or difficulties accessing the result page. Anna University advises candidates to double-check their details and retain a copy of their results.



If any discrepancies arise, students should promptly reach out to the university’s examination department for resolution.