UPSC releases NDA NA (1) 2025 admit card. Check how to download, and other details

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued the admit card for the National Defence Academy (NDA), and Naval Academy (NA) Examination (1), 2025. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official UPSC website, upsconline.gov.in, by logging in with their credentials.

The examination is scheduled for April 13, 2025, aiming to fill 406 posts in the NDA and NA.

How to download UPSC NDA NA admit card 2025

Candidates can follow these steps to obtain their admit cards:

1. Go to the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, go to the "Admit Card" section.

3. Click the link for the NDA NA (1) Admit Card 2025.

4. Enter your login details and submit.

5. Review the admit card displayed on the screen.

6. Download and print a copy for future use.

Other details

The registration window for the UPSC NDA NA (1) 2025 exam opened on December 11, 2024, and closed on January 1, 2025.



Eligibility was restricted to unmarried male and female candidates born between July 2, 2006, and July 1, 2009.

Vacancy breakdown for NDA NA (1) 2025

The recruitment will fill the following positions:

- Army: 208 seats (including 10 for female candidates)

- Navy: 42 seats (including six for female candidates)

- Air Force (Flying Branch): 92 seats (including two for female candidates)

- Air Force (Ground Duties - Technical): 18 seats (including two for female candidates)

- Air Force (Ground Duties - Non-Technical): 10 seats (including two for female candidates)

NOTE: Candidates are advised to carry their admit cards to the exam center, as entry will not be permitted without them.

This recruitment drive marks a significant opportunity for aspirants seeking a career in India’s defense services.