TSPSC HWO Results and Answer Key Out. Here’s how to access

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has issued the results and answer key for the TSPSC Hostel Welfare Officer (HWO) recruitment exam 2024 on the official TSPSC website — tspsc.gov.in.

As per the official document released by the commission, 81,931 candidates are included in the TSPSC HWO General Rank List for the posts of Hostel Welfare Officer and 497 candidates for the posts of Warden and Matron.

TSPSC HWO recruitment is being held to fill vacancies of Hostel Welfare Officer, Warden, Matron, Lady Superintendent Children Home. Candidates who are selected in this round will now appear for the document verification.

Candidates who had appeared for the recruitment exam, can follow these steps to check their scorecards:

1. Open your web browser and go to the official TSPSC website; tspsc.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the link that says: "HOSTEL WELFARE OFFICERS IN VARIOUS WELFARE DEPARTMENTS - NOTIFICATION NO. 25/2022 - DISPLAY OF FINAL KEY AND GENERAL RANKING LISTS - WEB NOTE."

3. Carefully read through the notification and download the rank list

4. Ensure to save the file in a location where you can easily find it for future reference