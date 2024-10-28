Tamil Nadu CCSE Group 4 services 2024 results announced. Steps to download scorecard, here

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has announced the Combined Civil Services Examination (CCSE) results 2024 for Group 4 services. Candidates can now check the results and download their scorecard from this official link: https://tnpscresults.tn.gov.in/

Steps to download Group 4 results 2024:

Step 1: Visit the official website, tnpsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on Group IV services link

Step 3: Login with credentials such as registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Check the results

Step 6: Download scorecards for future use

The TNPSC Group 4 examinations were held on June 9 across Tamil Nadu in a single shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. The question paper was divided into two sections: Part A, or Tamil Eligibility-Cum Scoring Test which had 100 questions for 150 marks.

The second part of the paper had General Studies (75 questions) and Aptitude and Mental Ability Test (25 questions) for 150 marks. Only those who scored 40 per cent (60 marks) in the first paper were eligible for evaluation of the second part of the paper. To recall, the provisional answer key for TNPSC Group 4 was released on June 18.

Moreover, the commission also increased the number of vacancies. Originally, the recruitment exam was for 6,244 positions. The commission added 480 first and then another 2,208, taking the total number of vacancies to 8,932, as stated by the Hindustan Times.