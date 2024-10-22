NICL Assistant Recruitment 2024: Registration to open on October 24 for 500 vacancies

National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) has announced the recruitment of Assistant posts, inviting applications from eligible candidates for a total of 500 positions.

Interested candidates can apply online through the official NICL website — nationalinsurance.nic.co.in.

The registration process will begin on October 24, and will close on November 11.

The Phase I examination is scheduled for November 30, 2024, followed by the Phase II examination on December 28, 2024.

To be eligible for the Assistant posts at NICL, candidates must have a minimum qualification of graduation in any discipline from a recognised university or an equivalent qualification recognised by the Central Government. They should also possess a certificate as proof of passing the qualifying examination as of October 1, 2024.

Additionally, candidates must be between 21 and 30 years of age, meaning those born on or after October 2, 1994, and on or before October 1, 2003, are eligible to apply.

All candidates must participate in both the online Preliminary and Main examinations. Those who qualify for the Main examination will be shortlisted for the Regional Language Test. The Preliminary exam will consist of objective tests worth 100 marks and will be conducted online, for a duration of 60 minutes.

The Final Merit List will be compiled state-wise and category-wise, ranking candidates in descending order based on the marks obtained in the Online Main Examination, provided they qualify for the Regional Language Test.