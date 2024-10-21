Telangana: TGPSC Group 1 Services Mains exam begins amid controversy

Telangana State Public Service Commission's (TGPSC) Group 1 services Mains examination commenced today, Monday, October 21, with 31,383 candidates qualified to take the test at 46 centres across the state.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy extended his best wishes to the candidates via a post on social media platform X, encouraging them to approach the exam with confidence and expressing his hope that they would contribute to the reconstruction of Telangana.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court denied a petition to stay the examination, stating that such a decision could lead to "chaos".

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, along with Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, remarked, "The examination is set to commence at 2 pm… there will be chaos if we stay the exam at this stage," in response to senior lawyer Kapil Sibal's request for an interim stay.

The challenge to the examination's quota policy, as dictated by a government order (GO), was brought before the apex court. The Supreme Court noted that the Telangana High Court was already handling the issue and urged it to reach a decision before the results are announced.

Candidates have been protesting against the GO, demanding the rescheduling of the exams, arguing that the current reservation provisions disproportionately disadvantage Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and backward classes.

In solidarity with the aspirants, opposition parties, including the BJP and BRS, (please give full forms) have staged significant protests, calling for the postponement of the exam. Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar joined BRS leaders during demonstrations on October 19.

CM Revanth Reddy reassured the students to take the exam without misconceptions, promising that no injustice would be inflicted upon them.

The exams are scheduled to continue until October 27.