Learning: Find out about techniques, but develop your own learning style

"While a lot of renowned study techniques exist, I encourage students to personalise and develop their own hybrid methods," says Manuj Jindal, UPSC Topper, YouTuber, and TEDx Speaker
Start early, start well
Start early, start well(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

Visual learners, with an affinity for charts and diagrams, absorb information best when presented in a visual format.

Auditory learners, on the other hand, excel through listening, grasping concepts more effectively when explained verbally or through discussions.

Kinesthetic learners thrive on hands-on experiences, understanding and retaining information by actively engaging with it.

Now that we have understood different kinds of learners, here's why you should create a learning style of your own:

1. Have your own style

DO your own thing!
DO your own thing!(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

In the process of learning, the wisdom imparted by IAS officer Manuj Jindal echoes loud and clear: “While a lot of renowned study techniques exist, I encourage students to personalise and develop their own hybrid methods.”

This advice underscores the idea that no one style can suit all and such an approach will fall short in the long run.

2. What can your own style typically involve though?

How to do it?
How to do it?(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

Moreover, beyond the recommended learning techniques, students often stumble upon their own strategies that prove remarkably effective. Officer Jindal himself reflects on his UPSC preparation days, recounting how he devised a distinctive technique for studying history — a method now adopted by numerous coaching centres.

“My own technique for history involved creating lists and using visual aids, particularly mapping historical events,” shares Jindal.

3. Personal ingenuity in the learning process

Bring your own style
Bring your own style(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

On a similar note, Sai Sharan, a Class X student, attests to the power of personal ingenuity in the learning process. Unknowingly, Sharan has been using the Pomodoro Technique to enhance his focus, only to discover that it aligns with the established methodologies.

“Concentration has never been an issue for me because I break my study sessions into half-hour chunks, followed by short breaks,” says Sharan.

4. Trust the process

Have faith
Have faith(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

The process of learning is as diverse as individuals embarking on it and hence, students should judiciously blend styles to create a personalised study technique.

As students figure out this process of learning, the mantra remains clear: trust the process, adapt when necessary, and forge a path that is uniquely yours.

Learn
Learning
Technique
X
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com