Learning: Find out about techniques, but develop your own learning style

Visual learners, with an affinity for charts and diagrams, absorb information best when presented in a visual format.

Auditory learners, on the other hand, excel through listening, grasping concepts more effectively when explained verbally or through discussions.

Kinesthetic learners thrive on hands-on experiences, understanding and retaining information by actively engaging with it.

Now that we have understood different kinds of learners, here's why you should create a learning style of your own: