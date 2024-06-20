Learning: Find out about techniques, but develop your own learning style

Visual learners, with an affinity for charts and diagrams, absorb information best when presented in a visual format.
Auditory learners, on the other hand, excel through listening, grasping concepts more effectively when explained verbally or through discussions.
Kinesthetic learners thrive on hands-on experiences, understanding and retaining information by actively engaging with it.
Now that we have understood different kinds of learners, here's why you should create a learning style of your own:
In the process of learning, the wisdom imparted by IAS officer Manuj Jindal echoes loud and clear: “While a lot of renowned study techniques exist, I encourage students to personalise and develop their own hybrid methods.”
This advice underscores the idea that no one style can suit all and such an approach will fall short in the long run.
Moreover, beyond the recommended learning techniques, students often stumble upon their own strategies that prove remarkably effective. Officer Jindal himself reflects on his UPSC preparation days, recounting how he devised a distinctive technique for studying history — a method now adopted by numerous coaching centres.
“My own technique for history involved creating lists and using visual aids, particularly mapping historical events,” shares Jindal.
On a similar note, Sai Sharan, a Class X student, attests to the power of personal ingenuity in the learning process. Unknowingly, Sharan has been using the Pomodoro Technique to enhance his focus, only to discover that it aligns with the established methodologies.
“Concentration has never been an issue for me because I break my study sessions into half-hour chunks, followed by short breaks,” says Sharan.
The process of learning is as diverse as individuals embarking on it and hence, students should judiciously blend styles to create a personalised study technique.
As students figure out this process of learning, the mantra remains clear: trust the process, adapt when necessary, and forge a path that is uniquely yours.