Learning how to learn: Four things you definitely should NOT do and one thing you should

So, technically, we are all lifelong learners. We are always, consciously or unconsciously, picking up one or the other skill, quality, lesson or some sort in our lives. But for a student, learning is the most essential part of their lives.

But when we need to sit down and apply ourselves, how do we go about it? It is important to understand what we should be doing, but it is also important to understand what we should NOT be doing, when it comes to learning and the various strategies involved.

Hence, let's look at what we definitely shouldn't do when we are learning.